Police investigating after laser light pointed at DHART helicopter

Police are investigating after someone shined a laser light into the cockpit of a DHART helicopter that was in flight.

Vermont state police say it happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of Huntington or Richmond. They say someone driving an ATV or similar vehicle was responsible but police weren't able to track the person down.

The call came in from the air traffic control tower at the Burlington airport.

Lasers can be dangerous to pilots, potentially obstructing their view. Shining one at an aircraft is a violation of federal law.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police in Williston at 802-878-7111.