Police investigating after man steals donation jar

Police are investigating after a man steals a donation jar from a Winooski business.

It was all caught on camera. The Beverage Warehouse posted the videos and picture of the man on their Facebook page on Saturday. Police believe they know the person responsible.

The store says about $50.00 was lost, but they are more upset someone would steal money meant for Feeding Chittenden.

"If you're in that big of need, go get a dinner, socialize with the people that actually need that food, and it would make stealing from them, absolutely disgraceful," said Matt Karkas of the Beverage Warehouse.

The business hopes they can get the money back to donate, and raise more, once their annual fundraiser begins later this month.