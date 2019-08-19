Police investigating assault in downtown Burlington

Police are investigating an assault outside the Downtown Transit Center in Burlington.

A WCAX News crew was there as first responders gave medical attention to the apparent victim.

Police tell us it all started when two people got into a fight.

Officers say the two people knew each other and the suspect did not have a weapon.

The victim was bleeding from the head after hitting a wall but seemed awake and alert when being put into the ambulance.

Police haven't named either person but they say they do recognize the suspect.

They also tell us there were lots of security cameras around.

Our Ike Bendavid is at the scene gathering details and he will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.