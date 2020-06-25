Police investigating death in Plainfield

Vermont State Police are investigating a death in Plainfield.

Troopers were called to a home on Middle Road Thursday at about 9 a.m. for a report of an untimely death.

The state hazardous materials response team was also called in just in case there were any unsafe substances in the home.

An autopsy is being done to figure out how the person died.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and the death is not considered suspicious.

They are not releasing the person's name until relatives are notified.