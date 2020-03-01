Police investigating death of skier at Stowe Mountain Resort

Police are investigating the death of a skier after he and another skier went off the trail at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Police received a call last night around 6:30, saying one of the lost skiers had fallen off a cliff and was injured. Police searched for over two hours.

One skier, a 36-year-old man from Connecticut was found at the base of a cliff deceased. The other skier, a 35-year-old man also from Connecticut wasn't injured. The two are said to be avid skiers, familiar with the Stowe Mountain Resort. Names have not been released and an autopsy is scheduled, but it does not appear to be suspicious.