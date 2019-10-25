Police investigating death threat at Vermont school

Vermont state police say they have an increased presence on Friday at Georgia Elementary and Middle School School after a threat to kill people at the school.

In a letter posted on the school's website, school leaders say students found a message Thursday written on the fifth- and sixth-grade boys' bathroom that said quote "I will kill all 10/30/19."

The school says they are looking at video and interviewing students and teachers.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call state police at the St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993.