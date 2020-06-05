Police investigating discovery of body in Chester

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Chester.

Vermont State Police say the badly decomposed body was found Thursday evening along Wymans Falls Road.

Police say while the investigation is still in its early stages, there is nothing to indicate a threat to public safety.

The body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the person's identity and the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Our Adam Sullivan is gathering more information on this story and will have an update on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m.