Police investigating discovery of body on Burlington rooftop

An investigation is underway after a body was found on the roof of a Burlington building.

Police aren't providing many details at the moment but did confirm a body was found.

A number of investigators could be seen on the roof of the building at the corner of Main Street and South Winooski Ave. It's the building where Mr. Mike's Pizza is located.

Police would not say if they suspect foul play.

