A deadly crash on I-89 in New Hampshire has police asking for witnesses.

It happened Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a car was speeding north on I-89 in Enfield, New Hampshire before it veered into the median, hit a guardrail and came back onto the road before stopping.

The crash shut down the interstate for hours.

When police arrived, they say the driver was dead.

The name of the person isn't being released until family is informed.