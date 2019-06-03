Police investigating fatal fire in Wilmington, NY

New York State Police are investigating a fatal apartment fire in Wilmington Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the apartments on Springfield Road around 9:13 a.m. Saturday. After the fire was extinguished, police say a body was was found inside. The identity of the victim has not been released. An autopsy is planned for Monday afternoon.

Police say fire appears to have started on the ground floor and spread throughout the two-story structure. The cause remains under investigation.