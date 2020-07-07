Police investigate fatal roll-over crash that sent lumber all over Route 25

Police are investigating a roll-over crash in Wentworth, New Hampshire that killed the driver and sent lumber all over the road.

It happened Monday morning around 7:15 a.m. on Route 25.

Police say 65-year-old John Hope Junior left a local lumber yard carrying the wood on a flatbed trailer. He reportedly didn't follow a sharp curve in the road and overcorrected to try to stay on the roadway.

The truck flipped over and the pieces of wood went everywhere.

Hope died in the crash.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.