Police investigating fatal shooting in Royalton

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Royalton that left one man dead and another injured.

Authorities say troopers responded around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning to reports of a fight and gunshots at a home on Route 14. They found one man dead and another man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Route 14 in Royalton near the scene is currently closed to all traffic.

