Police investigating hate graffiti painted on Waterbury dam

Vermont State Police troopers are investigating after graffiti from what is being described as a white supremacist hate group was painted on a portion of the Waterbury dam.

Police say the graffiti was reported to police Wednesday after it was discovered by a state worker. The graffiti was identified as coming from a known hate group and was applied quickly with the help of a stencil. There are no known witnesses or suspects.

State police reported the incident to the attorney general’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System. State workers painted over the graffiti.

