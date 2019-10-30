Police investigating homicide victim's visit to Vermont

Police in New York are asking people in our region for help solving a homicide.

Beyonce Wint

Investigators say Beyonce Wint, 19, was killed in Troy, New York, in mid-September.

They say she spent several days just before her death in Burlington, Vermont.

If you saw Beyonce Wint in Burlington in September, investigators want to hear from you. Call Troy police at 518-270-4447.

We have calls in to the Troy and Burlington police departments to find out more about Wint and the investigation.