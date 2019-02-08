Police investigating racist graffiti at CVU

Hinesburg police are investigating two incidents of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti at Champlain Valley Union High School.

According to a letter from the school's principal, the graffiti featured a swastika and the N-word.

In that letter, Principal Adam Bunting said, in part: "This language of hate and exclusion will not be tolerated at CVU. Know any act of racism or intolerance could result in suspension, expulsion, and legal action."

He said the school's direction center will be open for support for students.