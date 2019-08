There's an active investigation underway in Braintree involving a teenager who may have fired a handgun from a moving car.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on West Street.

Vermont State Police responded to reports for a 16-year-old Corinth man, who allegedly fired multiple shots near a group of people after an argument. No one was hit or injured.

Police are still gathering information and want you to reach out if you know anything.