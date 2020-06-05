Police investigating Swanton shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Swanton on Friday that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on 2nd Street near Greenwich Street.

Investigators say two men who know each other started arguing. Vermont State Police say things escalated and one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired at close range, hitting the other man in the chest and stomach.

The 31-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in Burlington where he was undergoing surgery late Friday afternoon.

Police say they quickly captured the 22-year-old suspect and he is in custody.

The incident is still under investigation. Police say there is video of what happened that they are reviewing.

Anyone who saw the shooting or the events leading up to it is asked to call Swanton Police at 802-868-4100.