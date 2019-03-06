Police investigating suspicious death in Proctor

Vermont State Police say a woman was found dead in Proctor Wednesday and they are calling it a suspicious death.

Police say Alicia Harrington went missing from Rutland Tuesday. Her car was found in Proctor Wednesday and police say a woman was dead inside that vehicle. They are not yet saying whether that woman is Harrington.

Investigators say the body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

State police and Rutland City police say they are pursuing multiple leads in the case. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.