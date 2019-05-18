Police investigating suspicious death in Proctor

The Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman that was reported early Saturday, on Market Street in Proctor.

State police were notified of the death just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Market Street is closed while investigators and the Crime Scene Search Team gather evidence.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police ask that anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.