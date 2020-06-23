Police investigating suspicious disappearance of Barre man

Barre Police are calling a man's disappearance this spring suspicious.

Ralph Jean-Marie, who also goes by "Rizz," was reported missing on April 15. Police say the 38-year-old Barre resident hasn't been seen since April 13.

Police say he was staying at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street in Barre and had a fight with his significant other. He walked away but left behind his wallet, medications, identification and glasses. They say that's highly unusual, especially because he has several underlying health conditions, and no one has heard from him since.

"I think what makes it even weirder than the stuff he left behind is he's got ties to New York, Massachusetts-- and he hasn't reached out for any of the family members. His sister and cousin thought that was very unusual, as well. At this time we're treating it as a suspicious disappearance and that someone has done him harm. And we're proceeding along those lines," Barre City Police Chief Tim Bombardier said.

The chief tells us they have followed up on several leads, made dozens of searches and enlisted other law enforcement agencies to help.

They want anyone with information to contact them.