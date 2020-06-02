Police investigating suspicious fire in Brownington

A suspicious fire in Brownington is under investigation.

Firefighters say they got to Evansville Road just before 1 p.m. on Monday to find a mobile home on fire.

No one was hurt but the home is considered a total loss.

An investigation team and an accelerant detection dog at the scene determined the fire is suspicious.

The homeowners told firefighters their previous tenants had not left on good terms.

State police would like to hear from anybody who saw the fire. Call the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.