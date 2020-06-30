Police investigating suspicious fires in Highgate

We have an update to several fires in Highgate that investigators are now calling suspicious.

Police say two abandoned mobile homes went up in flames on Waugh Farm Road Saturday. Then on Sunday, an unoccupied barn and nearby building on that same road burned, too.

Investigators say a small, dark-colored car was seen leaving the scene before the mobile home fire was discovered.

If you have any information, call Vermont State Police in St. Albans 802-524-5992 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).