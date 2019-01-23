Police investigating threat at Springfield state offices

For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat was called into the state offices in Springfield. On both occasions, the threat turned out to be a hoax but they definitely led to some tense moments for state employees.

"Certainly unsettling," said Roderick Bates, the district manager for Probation and Parole in Springfield.

Bates was one of the employees inside the building Wednesday who, without notice, was forced to get everyone out of the building.

"As you are going through checking each room to make sure that there are no clients still in the building and getting everyone out, you are thinking, 'I hope it doesn't go off,'" he said.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police say someone called in a bomb threat to Probation and Parole. The administrator working at the front desk answered the phone.

"They did say that the bomb would go off in 20 minutes, which obviously we would wait that long to block the road off just to make sure," Springfield Police Chief Doug Johnston said.

Police then swept the building to make sure it was safe for evacuated employees to go back inside. A similar threat was called in last week.

"We don't know if they are connected or not but we are looking into that," Johnston said.

Employees say their stress over the situation turned to frustration knowing that dozens of employees were forced out in the cold when they should have been working.

"Fifty-plus certainly all getting paid to stand in the cold and not do their job for an hour," Bates said.

Police say they are following leads as they continue to investigate the two incidents. But at this time, no arrests have been made.