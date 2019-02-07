Police investigating threat at Vermont school

Police are responding to a southern Vermont school at this hour.

Thursday at noon, Vermont State Police told WCAX News they are assisting Chester Police with what was described as a bomb or gun threat at the Green Mountain Union High School in Chester.

Beyond that, they did not have further details. Chester Police said their chief is on the scene at the high school and they did not have any additional information to release at this time.

It's the second threat this week at the school. Monday, police alerted the school to a threat allegedly made over group chat targeting a student and her friends.

WCAX News is working to gather more details about this case. We'll update you as we learn more.