Police investigating vandalism at Richford church

A local church is picking up the tab for vandalism as police try to track down who did it.

Investigators say the All Saints Catholic Church in Richford was vandalized last Wednesday morning.

They say someone broke in through a side door. The church did not report any stolen money but says the damage is expensive. They say things are broken and scattered through the main aisles, and whoever did it also emptied a fire extinguisher across the main floor.

But members of the church say they're not intimidated.

"All I can say is people are good and nothing is going to stop us from praising God and worshipping, and supporting one another," said Stanley Derensienski, the pastor of All Saints Catholic Church.

For now, the church is hosting its daily mass across the street, in the town's Parish Hall.

Members expect to move back into their building by next weekend.