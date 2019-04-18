Police calling car fire in Tunbridge arson

Police are calling a suspicious car fire in Tunbridge arson.

They say they found a car in the middle of Falls Hill Rd. & Howe Lane burning Sunday.

After investigation, they found that the fire started inside the front passenger's compartment of the car.

They say the car had been stripped of usable parts and brought to the scene either by towing or a flat bed. We've been told the vehicle could not have been driven to the scene based on its condition.

It is being considered suspicious at this time and classified as arson. It's unknown who the owner is right now

