Police look for fiancé in connection with Winooski woman’s death

Five days after the suspicious death of a Winooski woman, police have named her fiance’ as a “person of interest” in the case.

Police Thursday released a photo of Keith Gaston, 32, the fiance' of 28-year-old Hannah Keyes, the woman found dead Saturday. He has not been seen since the weekend. They say his car was found Sunday with a parking ticket on West Canal Street in Winooski. Authorities confirmed a dive team was searching the Winooski River off West Canal Street Thursday but did not find anything.

Police say when they arrived for a welfare check Saturday at Keyes' Audette Street apartment, the door was cracked open. Keyes' body was located inside but officials say nothing indicated foul play. Her children with Gaston, age 3 and 4, were inside the home and have since been placed with relatives.

Police have not yet released Keyes' cause of death and up till now have only called it suspicious.

The family of Keyes could be seen Thursday taking personal items out of her apartment. We asked local Winooski residents if they are frustrated with the progress of the investigation or concerned for their safety.

"I suppose, yeah. If it takes a certain amount of time, I can understand a day rounding up some suspects. Providing the public with some sort of... but not really getting down to it is uncomfortable to hear," said Colton Thomas.

"There are a number of factors that could feed into that. We have to be patient and see what happens," said Francis Zivich.

Police have not said whether they believe Gaston may have taken his own life. They do say there has been no activity on his cell phone or credit cards since the weekend.