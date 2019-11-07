Police look for fiance' in connection with Winooski woman's death

Authorities are looking for a Bennington man who is a "person of interest" in connection with the death investigation of a Winooski woman last weekend.

Police Thursday released the photo of Keith Gaston, 32, the fiance' of 28-year-old Hannah Keyes. He has not been seen since the weekend. They say his car was found abandoned with a parking ticket on West Canal Street in Winooski. A state police dive team was searching the Winooski River off West Canal Street Thursday.

Keyes' body was found by police Saturday at her Winooski apartment on Audette Street after officers conducted a welfare check. Her children with Gaston, age 3 and 4, were inside the home and have since been placed with relatives.

Gaston is described as 5'10" with black hair and brown eyes. Police say there has been no activity on his phone or credit cards in the past several days.

