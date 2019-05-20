Police kick off annual seat belt enforcement campaign

Just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend, Police across the region are ramping up their annual Click it or Ticket campaign.

For the next two weeks you can expect to see law enforcement officers out in full force. Police say summer is a busy driving season and its critical that everyone buckles up every time they go out, day or night.

Officials say a total of 69 people died on Vermont roads last year and more than half of them were not wearing seatbelts.

As part of the campaign kick off, law enforcement from Vermont and New York will hold a press conference Monday on the Lake Champlain Bridge.