Police launch holiday drunk driving campaign in Chittenden County

A holiday drunk driving campaign has officially kicked-off.

New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont State Police are all cracking down on drunk driving by setting up check points along major routes and upping the number of officers on patrol.

An effort by the Chittenden County S.H.A.R.P. is being called "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving".

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd put on drunk goggles to show what can happen if you don't follow the law.

In the video above, the effects of the goggles are clear as she is shown stumbling and walking in a diagonal manner.

It shows what she'd see if she had 2.5 times more alcohol than the legal limit.

"Think about this, we're talking just walking a line. Now, take a 2,000 pound vehicle and try to drive that and stay in the lines," said Lieutenant Allen Fortin, with the Chittenden County S.H.A.R.P. team.

Lt. Fortin says 39 people died in a crash in Vermont so far this year, 59 percent of which alcohol was a factor.

"If we can save that one life out there, that's well worth it, and that's what our program's about," said Fortin.

And that program centers around visibility.

Lt. Fortin says the goal isn't to surprise the public. Rather, the purpose is to make the police presence known so people are less inclined to get behind the wheel when they shouldn't.

"Go out and have a great time. We're not saying don't. We're just saying listen, be responsible, plan ahead," said Fortin.

They are working with 16 other departments in the state to support the campaign. That's why you'll see a mixture of sheriff's and local police cruisers all running the checkpoints together, usually in the later evening hours over the next two weeks.