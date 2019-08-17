Police look for driver who hit and injured teen on bike

Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a truck, who hit and injured a teenager on his bike. It happened just after eleven, the morning of August 16.

The 16-year-old was riding his bike on Route 109 by Codding Hollow Road in Waterville, when police say he was hit by a pickup truck heading North. The truck allegedly left the scene.

The teen was taken to the hospital for injuries. We don't know his current condition.

The truck is described as an older model truck and either tan or brown. It may have sustained minor front end damage.

Anyone who has seen the truck is asked to contact the State Police at the Williston Barracks.