Police look for info after Glover man dies week after crash

Police say the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in Barton last week has died at the hospital.

Richard Poginy, 37, of Glover, is believed to have suffered a medical event on November 2nd, causing him to drive off the road on Hollow Rd.

Poginy was sent to North Country Hospital, and then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

On Saturday, Police say Poginy died at DHMC. He had been there since being transported. Troopers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby.