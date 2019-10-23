Police look for man who tried to lure child into car

Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to get a child into his car.

It happened Monday as the nine-year-old was walking to Green Street School in Brattleboro. Police say the man approached the child on Cedar Street and asked if he needed a ride. The child said no and the driver reportedly told the kid he had candy. The child ran away and got to school safely.

The man is reportedly in his 50s with curly brown hair, grayish sideburns, a brown beard and a leather jacket. He's driving a dark color Nissan Sedan with New Hampshire plates. There's also a red, white and blue Punisher sticker on the bumper.

Police are warning the public to know the route your child takes to get to school and talk with them about how to respond in situations like this.