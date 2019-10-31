Police search for Williston robbery suspect

Williston Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob the Taft Corners Jolley Mobil station Wednesday night.

They say the white male entered the store around 9:41 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk said "no" and the man left the store. Although no weapon was shown, police say the suspect made a gesture that he was armed.

He was wearing jeans and a light-colored hoodie that was backwards with cutouts for him to see. A partial tattoo was also seen on the man's stomach.