Police looking for man with several arrest warrants in two counties

Police are trying to find a man they say ran off while being arrested.

We're told several attempts to find 35-year-old Thomas Savard have been unsuccessful.

Police say they headed to a home on Carrie Lane in Waterbury a few days ago, after hearing Savard was violating conditions of his release.

They found him, but police say he ran off and they couldn't find him.

He has three warrants for his arrest in two counties -- charges include aggravated domestic assault.

Call police if you can help.