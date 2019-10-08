Police hunt for recently released sex offender

A high-risk sex offender in Burlington has disappeared and now authorities are on the hunt for him.

Christopher Edwards, 31, was released back in August in Burlington, along with a police warning that he's likely to reoffend. They say his victims would most likely be intoxicated young women he knows or strangers. Right now he's in violation of his conditions. There's a warrant out for his arrest.

Edwards is 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

