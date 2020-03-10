Police look for suspect who chased juvenile in South Burlington

Police are looking for a suspect they say may have chased a juvenile girl in a South Burlington neighborhood Monday afternoon.

They say the juvenile reported being followed and potentially chased near Pheasant Way and Harbor Ridge Road by a suspect in a grey van around 4:30 p.m. The suspect was described as a white, male. He was approximately 30 and was wearing cargo pants, a flannel shirt and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the juvenile was able to hide and later called for help.

Investigators are attempting to identify video surveillance in the neighborhood. Call if you can help: (802) 846-4842.

