Police look for persons of interest in death of NH couple

We now have the photos of the people police say took a dead New Hampshire couple's car across the Mexican border.

Navy Veteran James Butler and his wife, Michelle, were found in a shallow grave on a Texas beach a week ago.

Police say four days after the couple was reported missing, a man and woman took Butler's truck across the border.

They are being called people in interest in the murder investigation.

Last year, the Butlers left their hometown in Rumney, New Hampshire to explore the country in an RV.

It's unclear why they were killed.