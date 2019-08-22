Police look to community to help with Champlain Valley Fair safety

The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off Friday. It's 10 days of food, rides and fun, but it also means a busy time for local law enforcement.

File photo

Depending on the weather and the size of the concerts, an average of 120,000 people head to the fair each year.

The Essex Police Department has been involved with the fair since the 1980s, and once again, they will be the primary law enforcement agency. They do rely on other agencies to help.

This year, they're trying to enforce a community environment at the fair. So they're asking everyone, from the guests to the vendors and others who work here, if they see something suspicious-- someone who looks out of place or is looking to do harm to others-- to speak up and talk to the authorities on hand.

"We make plans every year about how we're going to prepare for the fair. We tweak the way that we respond to it and handling the traffic that comes in and out, and the amount of crowds that come here. This is probably the greatest amount of people in one spot in the state of Vermont. So, we understand what responsibility comes with that," Essex Police Capt. Ron Hoague said.

Click here for all the details on the Champlain Valley Fair.