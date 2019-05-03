Police looking for Swanton man who eluded officers

Police are looking for a Swanton man who allegedly eluded police during an early morning chase in St. Albans.

St. Albans Police say officers pulled over Michael Rich, 38, on Maquam Shore Road around 1:45 a.m. Friday. During the traffic stop, officers noticed that Rich appeared to be armed with a gun sticking out his pocket. After being asked to get out of the car, police say Rich took off.

Police say officers pursued Rich on the wet, muddy roads as his car reached speeds of upwards of 65 mph, but they eventually backed down because of his reckless driving.

His car was later found abandoned on Lord Road by the U.S. Border Patrol. Anyone with information about Rich's whereabouts is urged to call the police.