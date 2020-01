New Hampshire police are searching for a Grafton County man in connection to an armed robbery.

They're looking for Ron Goodwin (43) of Woodsville, New Hampshire. Woodsville is right along the Connecticut River, next to the Vermont border.

Police say, Thursday night around 6:00 in the employee parking lot of the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire, a man jumped out of his car, showed a gun to a woman and grabbed her purse before taking off in his car.