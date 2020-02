Police need your help in finding the driver responsible for totaling another car.

Last night around 10:30 on Route 30 in Hubbardton, police say a possibly dark color Jeep Wrangler driving North, crossed into the southbound lane and hit another car.

The person driving the car that was hit wasn't hurt.

State Police say the car that took off following the crash should have driver's side front end damage. If you have any information contact the Rutland Barracks.