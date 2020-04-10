Police looking for driver injured in West Pawlet crash

Vermont State Police are looking for a driver who they say crashed their Jeep and abandoned it.

Police say the driver went off Route 153 in West Pawlet and hit a tree. It happened Thursday at about 10 a.m.

The car was seriously damaged and police found blood inside it.

Investigators say the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Police are still looking for the driver and are concerned for that person's welfare.

They say the person was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.