Police are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck after hitting another car and then driving away.

Just before 10:30 Friday night, a pick-up truck collided with a car on Route 7A at Hill Farm Road in Sunderland.

Police say the truck was heading southbound when it crossed the center line and crashing into an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old from Pennsylvania was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call State police 802-442-5421.