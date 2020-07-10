Police looking for driver of a stolen car left in a Vermont ditch

Police are looking for the person driving a stolen car and crashing it.

Vermont State Police say early Thursday morning they responded to Shippee Road in Readsboro.

After an investigation, they discovered two people who say their car was stolen from a camp in Massachusetts they were staying at just over the border.

According to these witnesses, they tried to track down the car from the Florida Mountain area and later found it in the ditch on its roof with no one around.

Police say it looks like the driver lost control on a curve in the roadway.

The driver of the stolen car has not yet been identified, but state police say they have several leads.