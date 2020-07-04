Police looking for driver who crashed after pursuit

We have new video from the aftermath of a police pursuit in Swanton that ended in a crash, and police say they're still looking for the driver.

Courtesy Dave St. Pierre

After sending cruisers on a chase, police say a silver Audi crashed into a concrete retaining wall on Woods Hill Road. The incident began when the car was clocked going twice the speed limit on Beebe Road around 10 Friday night. Police tried to pull over the car, but they ended the pursuit for safety reasons. The Audi was located later, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Police say the driver left behind a wallet.