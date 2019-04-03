Police looking for driver in Winooski apartment crash

Police say the driver of a car that crashed into a Winooski apartment was released from the hospital and now they're trying to find him.

Officers say Richard Hammond, 31, led them on a chase that ended in the side of a Winooski apartment building Sunday morning. They say he was driving a stolen car.

Hammond was taken to the hospital after the crash and investigators say he was released Tuesday morning.

He racked up several charges including attempting to elude police and gross negligent operation. Police say other criminal charges are likely.