Police in Williston need your help identifying a man they say walked out of Best Buy without paying for an Xbox One, and PlayStation Four.

It happened at the Best Buy in Williston around 2:55 p.m.

Police say the man pulled himself up onto a storage shelf, and grabbed the consoles, valued at $899.98.

They say he left in an older blue pickup truck with a black tailgate.

If you have any information, contact the Williston Police at 878-6611.