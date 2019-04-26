Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Leicester

Vermont State Police are looking for someone who drove away from the scene of a crash in Leicester.

It happened Friday shortly after 7 a.m.

Police say a tractor-trailer was headed west on the Leicester-Whiting Road when it stopped and tried to turn south onto Route 7. Police say an oncoming pickup hit the tractor-trailer and then drove off.

The other vehicle is described as a maroon or gray GMC or Chevrolet full-size pickup truck with a wooden rack. It may be missing several slats of wood, as well as a passenger side tail light housing compartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.