Police looking for hit and run suspect

Vermont State Police need your help in identifying a man that may have been involved in a hit and run, that left another man with serious injuries.

It happened Saturday morning at 11:00. Troopers responded to Route 5 in Dummerston, just south of the Interstate 91 exit 4 southbound on-ramp. Police say Jeffrey Dorset, 53, of Putney, was walking north in the breakdown lane of Rt. 5, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

Dorsey told police he was thrown over the guardrail, but was able to climb back to the edge of the road. He says a white vehicle had stopped, and an Asian male got out to check on Dorsey. He said the male told him he didn't hit with the car, and said he would go get help, but never returned.

Witnesses saw the vehicle pull into a nearby gas station with damage to the windshield and side mirror. The driver looked at the damage, then continued traveling north on Rt. 5. The vehicle is described as a white Mercedes SUV, with New York or Pennsylvania plates.

The driver is described as a heavy set Asian man, in his 30's, about 6' tall with glasses.

Doresy was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was treated for possible broken bones.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and following several leads.

